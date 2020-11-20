Broncos will play last game in front of fans on Sunday
Click here for more information.
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 10:48 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The Broncos announced that this Sunday will be the last game played in front of fans at Empower Field this season.
This announcement comes after COVID-19 cases continue to rise here in Colorado and across the country.
The team says they are confident in their safety protocols but this move right now is safest for everyone as the holiday season is right around the corner.
Any fans who purchased tickets will receive a credit or can request a refund by emailing tickets@broncos.nfl.net.
For more information please click here.
Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.