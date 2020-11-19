Advertisement

YMCA of Pueblo provides educational environments as students move remote

The YMCA of Pueblo supports remote learning by providing safe educational enrichment...
By Nicole Heins
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 1:55 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The YMCA of Pueblo is providing in-person educational enrichment environments for local families as students move into remote learning.

The Y Learning Academy will have pods set up for kids between the age of five and twelve years old to do remote learning. The YMCA says their staff will help students log on to their video meetings, complete assignments, and monitor their progress. If kids do not have any scheduled classes they can participate in educational activities like games, crafts, rock climbing, sports and swimming.

Starting November 30, kids can be dropped off at the YMCA as early as 7 a.m and will need to be picked up by 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Families can choose to enroll in just one day a week or all five days of the week.

You do not need to be a member of the Y to participate in this program, but members will receive a discounted rate. Click here for more information or a registration form.

