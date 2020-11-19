Structures threatened at active fire near Bear Creek Park in Colorado Springs
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:39 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters are actively working a fire near Bear Creek Park.
CSFD was reporting grass and brush were on fire with structures threatened just after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. 11 News has a crew on the way. The fire was still active as of 11:40 a.m.
