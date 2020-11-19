Structures threatened at active fire near Bear Creek Park in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters are actively working a fire near Bear Creek Park.

CSFD was reporting grass and brush were on fire with structures threatened just after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. 11 News has a crew on the way. The fire was still active as of 11:40 a.m.

Click here to watch live coverage from the 11 Breaking News Center.

Check back for updates. This is a developing story.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workinggrassfire in the area of Bear Creek Park. Engine 3 in the area reporting grass and brush on fire with structures threatened — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.