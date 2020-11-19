Advertisement

Spots still available for ‘Von’s Locker Days’ in Pueblo on Friday, helping provide eye exams and glasses to kids in need

By Tony Keith and Jon Wiener
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 9:51 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - There were still openings as of Wednesday night for a special event in Pueblo providing eye exams and glasses to kids in need.

Academy Kids Vision is set to hos “Von’s Locker Days” on Friday. Uninsured children referred through Von’s Vision will be able to receive vision care at the 1725 S. Pueblo Blvd. location. The service of free vision care is available for uninsured children by appointment only.

Watch the video at the top of this article for more on the event and Von’s Vision.

Call 719-374-3858 to make an appointment for Nov. 20.

Click here for more on Von’s Vision.

