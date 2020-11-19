Advertisement

Singer Bobby Brown’s son found dead at Los Angeles home

Bobby Brown Jr., the son of singer Bobby Brown, was found dead at a Los Angeles home Wednesday....
Bobby Brown Jr., the son of singer Bobby Brown, was found dead at a Los Angeles home Wednesday. He was 28.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:41 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bobby Brown Jr., the son of singer Bobby Brown, was found dead at a Los Angeles home Wednesday. He was 28.

Los Angeles Police spokesman Officer Jeff Lee said officers were responding to a medical emergency when they found Brown Jr.’s body around 1:50 p.m. at a home in Encino, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Brown Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene. Lee said police believe no foul play was involved and additional details on the death weren’t immediately released.

Brown Jr. was the son of Bobby Brown and Kim Ward.

His son’s death is the latest in a string of misfortune for Bobby Brown.

In 2012, his ex-wife, legendary singer Whitney Houston, was found dead after drowning in a Beverly Hills hotel room bathtub. Coroner’s officials ruled Houston’s death accidental and said heart disease and cocaine were contributing factors.

Their daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, was found face-down in a bathtub at her suburban Atlanta home on Jan. 31, 2015. She was in a coma for six months before dying in hospice care at age 22.

Investigators with the medical examiner’s office were not able to determine exactly how Bobbi Kristina Brown died. An autopsy showed that she had morphine, cocaine, alcohol and prescription drugs in her body.

Bobbi Kristina’s ex-partner Nick Gordon, who was found liable in her death, died earlier this year. He was 30 years old.

Gordon was never criminally charged in the case, but he was found responsible in a wrongful death lawsuit. An Atlanta judge ordered him to pay $36 million to Brown’s estate.

Brown started his singing career as a member of the R&B group New Edition before becoming a solo artist with hits such as “My Prerogative” and “Every Little Step.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect Adre Baroz, 26, nickname "Psycho," has been named a suspect in connection with the...
Human remains of 3 people found on different Colorado properties; suspect nicknamed ‘Psycho’ wanted in case
COVID status dial as of 11/17/20
List of the 15 counties in Colorado that will move to ‘red’ on Friday, most indoor services like indoor dining must be closed
A police car outside the Rodeway Inn on Murray Boulevard.
Deadly shooting at motel under investigation
Generic graphic
Multiple people arrested, suspected of running a prostitution ring at a Colorado Springs hotel
Vehicles shot at 3 separate locations in Colorado Springs overnight

Latest News

Handling runoffs, recount and statewide audit in Georgia
Georgia to release report on presidential race hand tally
Police respond to a deadly shooting at a bar east of downtown Colorado Springs early in the...
1 dead in shooting at Springs bar
One more nice day
One more mild day!
Von's Locker Room event 11/20/20
Spots still available for ‘Von’s Locker Days’ in Pueblo on Friday, helping provide eye exams and glasses to kids in need
WATCH: Von's Locker Days in Pueblo this Friday 11/20 (By appointment only)
WATCH: Von's Locker Days in Pueblo this Friday 11/20 (By appointment only)