Advertisement

Ruff story: Picture book to honor Biden dogs Champ and Major

“Champ and Major: First Dogs” will be published Jan. 19, the day before Joe Biden is to be...
“Champ and Major: First Dogs” will be published Jan. 19, the day before Joe Biden is to be sworn in as the next president.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 3:00 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The publishing world has a new pet project: A picture book about the Biden family dogs, the German shepherds Champ and Major.

Dial Books for Young Readers announced Thursday that “Champ and Major: First Dogs” will be published Jan. 19, the day before Joe Biden is to be sworn in as the next president. The book was written by National Book Award longlist nominee Joy McCullough and illustrated by Sheyda Abvabi Best.

“I learned to love dogs during an extremely difficult time, and have had one in my life ever since,” McCullough said in a statement. “Their boundless devotion, affection, and unconditional love is essential to my mental health. My pets have always been (and always will be!) rescues, and I was delighted to learn that with President Biden’s election, there will finally be a rescue dog living in the White House. I celebrated by writing this story!”

Books about White House animals have a long tradition, notably then-first lady Barbara Bush’s “MIllie’s Book,” a day in the life of the presidential dog, and Hillary Clinton’s “Dear Socks, Dear Buddy,” about the Clintons’ cat Socks and dog Buddy.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adre "Psycho" Baroz remains on the run and is considered extremely dangerous.
Human remains of 3 people found on different Colorado properties; suspect nicknamed ‘Psycho’ wanted in case
COVID status dial as of 11/17/20
List of the 15 counties in Colorado that will move to ‘red’ on Friday, most indoor services like indoor dining must be closed
Fire burning on the west side of Bear Creek Park on Nov. 19, 2020.
‘Bear Creek Fire’ 0 percent contained, 8-10 acres; mandatory evacuations remain in place
A police car outside the Rodeway Inn on Murray Boulevard.
Deadly shooting at motel under investigation
Police respond to a deadly shooting at a bar east of downtown Colorado Springs early in the...
1 dead in shooting outside Springs bar

Latest News

Vice President Mike Pence, with, from left, White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr....
LIVE: WH task force holds briefing; CDC begs Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving
President-elect Joe Biden speaks to reporters as he leaves The Queen theater, Wednesday, Nov....
Biden tells governors he’ll help states overcome coronavirus
About 4.5% of adults were counted as current e-cigarette users last year — about 11 million...
US adult smoking rate looks unchanged, vaping rate higher
Grover Wilhelmsen performed in an ICU bed while hooked up to a ventilator.
COVID patient plays violin in ICU to thank Utah hospital staff