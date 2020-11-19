Advertisement

Restaurants trying to survive pandemic... financially

The owner of The Rabbit Hole restaurant in downtown Colorado Springs have decided to temporarily shut down.
The owner of The Rabbit Hole restaurant in downtown Colorado Springs have decided to temporarily shut down.(Robbie Reynold)
By Robbie Reynold
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 8:04 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Restaurants in Colorado Springs are doing everything they can to survive the pandemic. For one restaurant downtown, that means closing their doors.

The Rabbit Hole is shutting down temporarily. Owner Joseph Campana expects it to last three to four months.

“Prices are going up. There’s less people out in the streets now. And at twenty five percent occupancy, we just can’t maintain at,” Campana said.

Campana says it is better for him to close down for a certain time period, than constantly close and re-open based on the changes in current restrictions.

Restaurants are only allowed 25% occupancy in El Paso County under the current COVID restrictions.

Some owners have decided to stay open, like James Africano, who owns Warehouse COS.

“We’re coming up on what would generally be the busiest six weeks of the year for us,” Africano said. “Between Thanksgiving and the, and the first of the year. , and that has been completely, you know, diminished it’s, it’s pretty much gone.”

