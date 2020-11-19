Pueblo Police on cold reporting as COVID-19 cases surge

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - As COVID-19 cases surge in Pueblo County, Pueblo Police are now on cold reporting status. If you get into an accident you can report it later if the following rules apply:

No one was injured

There were no drugs or alcohol involved

There was less than $1,000 in total damages to all vehicles

All drivers in the accident remained at the scene

All drivers have vehicle and insurance information and everyone agrees to exchange it

