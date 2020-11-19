Advertisement

Pueblo Police on cold reporting as COVID-19 cases surge

Pueblo Police offer cold reporting as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Pueblo County.
Pueblo Police offer cold reporting as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Pueblo County.(MGN Online)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:45 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - As COVID-19 cases surge in Pueblo County, Pueblo Police are now on cold reporting status. If you get into an accident you can report it later if the following rules apply:

  • No one was injured
  • There were no drugs or alcohol involved
  • There was less than $1,000 in total damages to all vehicles
  • All drivers in the accident remained at the scene
  • All drivers have vehicle and insurance information and everyone agrees to exchange it

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adre "Psycho" Baroz remains on the run and is considered extremely dangerous.
ARRESTED: Man known as ‘Psycho’ who authorities wanted in connection with human remains found in Colorado was located in New Mexico
COVID status dial as of 11/17/20
List of the 15 counties in Colorado that will move to ‘red’ on Friday, most indoor services like indoor dining must be closed
Fire burning on the west side of Bear Creek Park on Nov. 19, 2020.
‘Bear Creek Fire’ 50 percent contained; some evacuees may be allowed re-entry soon
A police car outside the Rodeway Inn on Murray Boulevard.
Deadly shooting at motel under investigation
Police respond to a deadly shooting at a bar east of downtown Colorado Springs early in the...
1 dead in shooting outside Springs bar

Latest News

Cooler days ahead
Cooler Days Ahead
Fire in Teller County quickly contained after lucky sighting by aircraft
The YMCA of Pueblo supports remote learning by providing safe educational enrichment...
YMCA of Pueblo provides educational environments as students move remote
Fire burning on the west side of Bear Creek Park on Nov. 19, 2020.
‘Bear Creek Fire’ 50 percent contained; some evacuees may be allowed re-entry soon