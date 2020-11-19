Pueblo Police on cold reporting as COVID-19 cases surge
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:45 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - As COVID-19 cases surge in Pueblo County, Pueblo Police are now on cold reporting status. If you get into an accident you can report it later if the following rules apply:
- No one was injured
- There were no drugs or alcohol involved
- There was less than $1,000 in total damages to all vehicles
- All drivers in the accident remained at the scene
- All drivers have vehicle and insurance information and everyone agrees to exchange it
