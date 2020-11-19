Pueblo Police locate two stolen cars, one man in custody

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in jail after allegedly stealing a car from Denver and driving it to Pueblo. 35-year-old Jose Moya was arrested after Pueblo Police found the 2018 Audi in the 3000 block of West 25th Street.

Police say they spotted the stolen car with their license plate reader and got the alert it was stolen. The officers followed the car and saw the driver go into a home in the area. That’s when they were able to persuade five other adults and two kids out of the house.

While officers were investigating, they found a stolen firearm from Florence inside the car. The Audi was reportedly parked next to a Saturn, which was also stolen.

A search warrant was given for the home the people were inside of. A semi-automatic rifle was located.

Moya was arrested for Motor Vehicle Theft and Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender.

