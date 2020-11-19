Advertisement

Owl found inside Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

By WKTV Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 8:16 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WKTV) - A big-eyed traveler got himself stuck inside New York’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

Ellen Kalish, the director of Ravensbeard Wildlife Center, said the northern saw-whet owl, now named Rockefeller, likely “cushioned with all the branches and the boughs and just couldn’t get out.”

It is believed the owl was stuck inside the iconic Christmas tree for at least three days without food or water.

After Rockefeller was rescued, he was sent to a veterinarian where they fed him and made sure he was hydrated.

The truck driver who drove the 75-foot Norway spruce to New York City found the owl.

“We’ve never seen anything like this, where he probably was trapped in when they tied it up and started to transport it,” Kalish said. “But the fact that he’s in such great shape as he is, it’s wonderful.”

Once Rockefeller is fully recovered, he will be released back into the wild, joining about two million other northern saw-whet owls that live in the wild across the nation.

Copyright 2020 WKTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID status dial as of 11/17/20
List of the 15 counties in Colorado that will move to ‘red’ on Friday, most indoor services like indoor dining must be closed
Suspect Adre Baroz, 26, nickname "Psycho," has been named a suspect in connection with the...
Human remains of 3 people found on different Colorado properties; suspect nicknamed ‘Psycho’ wanted in case
Generic graphic
Multiple people arrested, suspected of running a prostitution ring at a Colorado Springs hotel
Gov. Jared Polis during a news conference on Oct. 20, 2020.
Gov. Polis to call special legislative session to discuss economic relief for families, businesses during pandemic
Gov. Jared Polis during a Nov. 17, 2020 news conference.
Colorado governor calls special session for COVID-19 relief

Latest News

The owner of The Rabbit Hole restaurant in downtown Colorado Springs have decided to...
Restaurants trying to survive pandemic... financially
Person of interest in a robbery case out of Colorado where the victim later died.
Elderly cyclist reportedly attacked in Colorado dies days later, police ask for help identifying persons of interest in the case
Restaurants struggle into stay open in pandemic.
Restaurants struggling to stay open amid pandemic restrictions
D-60 to provide free meals to students
Manhunt underway for suspected killer after remains of 3 people found in Colorado
WATCH: Manhunt underway for suspected killer after remains of 3 people found in Colorado