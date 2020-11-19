Nuggets take Arizona big man Zeke Nnaji at No. 22 in draft

DENVER (AP) - Arizona center Zeke Nnaji was taken by the Denver Nuggets with the No. 22 overall pick in the NBA draft. His presence adds a mobile big man with a soft touch to a team that’s coming off a run to the Western Conference finals. Nnaji was the Pac-12 freshman of the year after a season in which he averaged 16.1 points and 8.6 rebounds. His 14 double-doubles were the second-most by a Wildcat freshman in program history. The 19-year-old Nnaji also is a talented pianist and has composed his own songs.

OK. @ZekeNnaji_Hoopz bringing skills to Denver on and off the hardwood. Love it. pic.twitter.com/cCfeWtRzhe — Taylor Kilgore (@TaylorKilgore33) November 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.