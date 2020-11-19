Advertisement

Nuggets take Arizona big man Zeke Nnaji at No. 22 in draft

The Nuggets select the Pac-12 Rookie of the year in round one of the NBA Draft.(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 9:47 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - Arizona center Zeke Nnaji was taken by the Denver Nuggets with the No. 22 overall pick in the NBA draft. His presence adds a mobile big man with a soft touch to a team that’s coming off a run to the Western Conference finals. Nnaji was the Pac-12 freshman of the year after a season in which he averaged 16.1 points and 8.6 rebounds. His 14 double-doubles were the second-most by a Wildcat freshman in program history. The 19-year-old Nnaji also is a talented pianist and has composed his own songs.

