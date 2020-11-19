Advertisement

Medical associations, CDC urge scaled-back holidays

Try a virtual Thanksgiving
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:51 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. doctors, nurses and hospital officials joined forces Thursday to urge scaled-back holiday gatherings to help keep Americans and overburdened hospitals safe during the coronavirus surge.

“In the strongest possible terms, we urge you to celebrate responsibly,” the American Hospital Association, American Medical Association and American Nurses Association said in an open letter to the U.S. public.

“We are all weary and empathize with the desire to celebrate the holidays with family and friends, but given the serious risks, we underscore how important it is to wear masks, maintain physical distancing and wash your hands,” the groups said.

Their advice echoes guidance from the federal CDC, which recommends virtual gatherings with distant relatives or friends, or limited in-person celebrations with social distancing, mask wearing and other precautions.

“We will get through this pandemic,’' the letter said, “but the only way out is to follow the science and adhere to the public health steps we know work.’'

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adre "Psycho" Baroz remains on the run and is considered extremely dangerous.
Human remains of 3 people found on different Colorado properties; suspect nicknamed ‘Psycho’ wanted in case
COVID status dial as of 11/17/20
List of the 15 counties in Colorado that will move to ‘red’ on Friday, most indoor services like indoor dining must be closed
A police car outside the Rodeway Inn on Murray Boulevard.
Deadly shooting at motel under investigation
Generic graphic
Multiple people arrested, suspected of running a prostitution ring at a Colorado Springs hotel
Vehicles shot at 3 separate locations in Colorado Springs overnight

Latest News

Fire near Bear Creek Park
Structures threatened at active fire near Bear Creek Park in Colorado Springs
In-N-Out Image Courtesy of AP IMAGES
Countdown ends Friday: Colorado Springs’ 1st In-N-Out is finally here!
Deadly shooting in eastern Colorado Springs
Deadly shooting in eastern Colorado Springs
US jobless claims increase to 742,000 as pandemic worsens
Morning weather 11.19.20
One more mild day!