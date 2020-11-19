Advertisement

José Feliciano celebrates 50 years of ‘Feliz Navidad’

FILE - Musician José Feliciano performs during the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize tribute...
FILE - Musician José Feliciano performs during the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize tribute concert on March 13, 2019, in Washington. Feliciano is celebrating 50 years of his bilingual Christmas classic "Feliz Navidad" by releasing a new version featuring Jason Mraz, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Shaggy and more.(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:25 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — José Feliciano is celebrating 50 years of his bilingual Christmas classic “Feliz Navidad” by releasing a new version.

It features Jason Mraz, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Shaggy and more. Michael Bolton, CNCO and Patricia Manterola are among the 30 acts who teamed up remotely for the reimagined track.

The 75-year-old Puerto Rican singer-songwriter says that back in 1970, he wanted the song’s catchy but minimalist lyrics to unite people. But he never imagined it would become a holiday standard.

Feliciano is also hosting a Dec. 20 concert featuring the tune and his versions of other Christmas carols. It will be livestreamed from his Connecticut home.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect Adre Baroz, 26, nickname "Psycho," has been named a suspect in connection with the...
Human remains of 3 people found on different Colorado properties; suspect nicknamed ‘Psycho’ wanted in case
COVID status dial as of 11/17/20
List of the 15 counties in Colorado that will move to ‘red’ on Friday, most indoor services like indoor dining must be closed
A police car outside the Rodeway Inn on Murray Boulevard.
Deadly shooting at motel under investigation
Generic graphic
Multiple people arrested, suspected of running a prostitution ring at a Colorado Springs hotel
Vehicles shot at 3 separate locations in Colorado Springs overnight

Latest News

US jobless claims increase to 742,000 as pandemic worsens
Morning weather 11.19.20
One more mild day!
Handling runoffs, recount and statewide audit in Georgia
Georgia to release report on presidential race hand tally
Police respond to a deadly shooting at a bar east of downtown Colorado Springs early in the...
1 dead in shooting outside Springs bar
Von's Locker Room event 11/20/20
Spots still available for ‘Von’s Locker Days’ in Pueblo on Friday, helping provide eye exams and glasses to kids in need