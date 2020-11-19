Advertisement

Fire in Teller County quickly contained after lucky sighting by aircraft

(Associated Press)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 3:35 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters made quick work of a wildfire in Teller County after a lucky spot from the skies Thursday.

A crew on an air tanker responding to the Bear Creek Fire in Colorado Springs noticed the flames shortly after 3 p.m. and sounded the alarm. The fire was fully contained about an hour later.

During the firefight, mandatory evacuations were issued for residents living on West Bison Trail, Spring Creek Drive and Badger Trail. Those evacuations have been lifted as of 4:15 p.m.

The Pathfinder Fire burned about 2-3 acres near the area of Pathfinder Road and Pathfinder Circle west of Divide and northeast of Florissant. The evacuations were ordered due to the proximity to homes.

There is currently no cause confirmed for the fire.

