Elderly cyclist reportedly attacked in Colorado dies days later, police ask for help identifying persons of interest in the case

LONGMONT, Colo. (KKTV) - What started as an apparent robbery has turned into a deadly encounter as police in Colorado ask for help with tracking down several persons of interest in the case.

According to police, someone was robbed on the Greenway between Lowes and the Recreations Center on the southeast side of Longmont back on Nov. 5. One of the persons of interest was last seen riding a green Bridgestone bike taken from the victim.

The Longmont-Times-Call is reporting the victim in the robbery was a 71-year-old man. Longmont police reported on Wednesday that the victim has since passed away.

If you know the person pictured at the top of this article, or anyone pictured at the bottom, you’re asked to call 303-651-8584. They are persons of interest in the case.

Additional new photos of person of interest in LPD Report #20-8649. Longmont Police are seeking the public's help in... Posted by Longmont Fire, Police and Community Health and Resilience on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

