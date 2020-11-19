Advertisement

COVID patient plays violin in ICU to thank Utah hospital staff

Grover Wilhelmsen performed in an ICU bed while hooked up to a ventilator.
Grover Wilhelmsen performed in an ICU bed while hooked up to a ventilator.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 2:12 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A former teacher battling COVID-19 serenaded the hospital staff that helped to treat him in Utah.

A video shows 70-year-old Grover Wilhelmsen, a retired orchestra teacher, playing his violin.

What makes this story even more special is he performed in an ICU bed while hooked up to a ventilator.

At the time, Wilhelmsen wasn’t able to speak, so he wrote a note to ask his nurse and wife to bring his violin to the hospital.

Staff at the facility in Ogden said they were brought to tears as they watched him play.

Wilhelmsen said he wanted to show his gratitude to the health care workers.

Wilhelmsen’s wife said he’s been transferred to a long-term acute care facility.

She said he’s doing well, but still on a ventilator.

The family is hoping he’ll be home for Christmas.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adre "Psycho" Baroz remains on the run and is considered extremely dangerous.
Human remains of 3 people found on different Colorado properties; suspect nicknamed ‘Psycho’ wanted in case
COVID status dial as of 11/17/20
List of the 15 counties in Colorado that will move to ‘red’ on Friday, most indoor services like indoor dining must be closed
Fire burning on the west side of Bear Creek Park on Nov. 19, 2020.
‘Bear Creek Fire’ 0 percent contained, 8-10 acres; mandatory evacuations remain in place
A police car outside the Rodeway Inn on Murray Boulevard.
Deadly shooting at motel under investigation
Police respond to a deadly shooting at a bar east of downtown Colorado Springs early in the...
1 dead in shooting outside Springs bar

Latest News

“Champ and Major: First Dogs” will be published Jan. 19, the day before Joe Biden is to be...
Ruff story: Picture book to honor Biden dogs Champ and Major
Vice President Mike Pence, with, from left, White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr....
LIVE: WH task force holds briefing; CDC begs Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving
President-elect Joe Biden speaks to reporters as he leaves The Queen theater, Wednesday, Nov....
Biden tells governors he’ll help states overcome coronavirus
About 4.5% of adults were counted as current e-cigarette users last year — about 11 million...
US adult smoking rate looks unchanged, vaping rate higher