Advertisement

Countdown ends Friday: Colorado Springs’ 1st In-N-Out is finally here!

In-N-Out Image Courtesy of AP IMAGES
In-N-Out Image Courtesy of AP IMAGES (KKCO)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 9:12 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The wait is finally over!

After more than two years in the making, Colorado Springs’ very first In-N-Out location is opening its doors Friday!

The beloved burger chain is making its home at 1840 Democracy Point near Interquest and Voyager on the north end of town. A news release from the company says it will be open Sundays-Thursday from 10 a.m.-1 a.m. and until 1:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. There will be one drive-thru lane, and indoor dining will be closed for now.

A second location is planned east of Powers and Constitution. An opening date for that spot has not been released.

Eight In-N-Outs in all are currently planned in Colorado. Aurora’s first location also opens Friday.

Click here to view all locations currently open in Colorado and across the country.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adre "Psycho" Baroz remains on the run and is considered extremely dangerous.
Human remains of 3 people found on different Colorado properties; suspect nicknamed ‘Psycho’ wanted in case
COVID status dial as of 11/17/20
List of the 15 counties in Colorado that will move to ‘red’ on Friday, most indoor services like indoor dining must be closed
A police car outside the Rodeway Inn on Murray Boulevard.
Deadly shooting at motel under investigation
Generic graphic
Multiple people arrested, suspected of running a prostitution ring at a Colorado Springs hotel
Vehicles shot at 3 separate locations in Colorado Springs overnight

Latest News

Deadly shooting in eastern Colorado Springs
Deadly shooting in eastern Colorado Springs
US jobless claims increase to 742,000 as pandemic worsens
Morning weather 11.19.20
One more mild day!
Handling runoffs, recount and statewide audit in Georgia
Georgia to release report on presidential race hand tally