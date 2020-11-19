Countdown ends Friday: Colorado Springs’ 1st In-N-Out is finally here!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The wait is finally over!

After more than two years in the making, Colorado Springs’ very first In-N-Out location is opening its doors Friday!

The beloved burger chain is making its home at 1840 Democracy Point near Interquest and Voyager on the north end of town. A news release from the company says it will be open Sundays-Thursday from 10 a.m.-1 a.m. and until 1:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. There will be one drive-thru lane, and indoor dining will be closed for now.

A second location is planned east of Powers and Constitution. An opening date for that spot has not been released.

Eight In-N-Outs in all are currently planned in Colorado. Aurora’s first location also opens Friday.

Click here to view all locations currently open in Colorado and across the country.

