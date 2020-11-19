Colorado State football game vs UNLV called off

Positive COVID-19 cases have impacted another Mountain West game, as Colorado State’s Saturday contest against UNLV has been called off.

UNLV said its student-athlete positivity rate of COVID is less than 1%, but “with a surge in cases in the Las Vegas community and despite the efforts of our student-athletes, coaches and staff to adhere to health and safety protocols, the decision to not play this weekend is in the best health and safety interests of all involved.”

This is the second game Colorado State will not play due to a COVID outbreak. The Rams’ season opener vs New Mexico slated for Oct. 24 was canceled and deemed a no contest. CSU and UNLV are looking to reschedule their game, possibly the week of the Mountain West Championship (Dec. 19) according to ESPN.

This is the second Mountain West game that was called off due to rising COVID-19 rates. On Tuesday, upward rates of COVID on the Utah State team forced them to cancel their game against Wyoming.

Colorado State is now looking for an opponent for Saturday to fill in the empty week. Wyoming, a fellow conference foe is a possibility. The Colorado Buffaloes, rivals of CSU, are also looking for a Saturday opponent after their game against Arizona State University was canceled. The annual Rocky Mountain Showdown was not initially scheduled in 2020 because CU and CSU are not in the same conference.

The Pac-12 initially did not allow non-conference scheduling for their six-game 2020 calendar. A vote to reverse that policy could happen soon, according to CBS Sports, which would open the door to a Rocky Mountain Showdown in the upcoming weekend.

