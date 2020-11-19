Colorado Rep. Doug Lamborn tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Colorado Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-CO) tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

A statement from his press team said he is experiencing mild symptoms.

“He has been in contact with the U.S. House Attending Physician and is following all CDC guidelines and isolating at his home in Colorado Springs. The Congressman will continue to work for the district from home and his staff will continue to provide the best of constituent services. He looks forward to resuming his normal schedule soon,” his press team said.

Lamborn is not the only House lawmaker to test positive for coronavirus this week. Washington Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) also announced the news he tested positive for COVID-19 on Twitter Wednesday.

I began to feel a little run down yesterday, so I took a COVID-19 test. Last night, the results came back positive for the virus. My symptoms remain mild, and I am following CDC guidelines. I am quarantining and will continue to serve the people of Central Washington from home. — Rep. Dan Newhouse (@RepNewhouse) November 18, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.