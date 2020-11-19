Advertisement

Colorado Rep. Doug Lamborn tests positive for COVID-19

Photo of Rep. Doug Lamborn courtesy U.S. House<br />Photo of Colorado flag courtesy MGN
By Jillian Angeline
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 9:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Colorado Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-CO) tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

A statement from his press team said he is experiencing mild symptoms.

“He has been in contact with the U.S. House Attending Physician and is following all CDC guidelines and isolating at his home in Colorado Springs. The Congressman will continue to work for the district from home and his staff will continue to provide the best of constituent services. He looks forward to resuming his normal schedule soon,” his press team said.

Lamborn is not the only House lawmaker to test positive for coronavirus this week. Washington Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) also announced the news he tested positive for COVID-19 on Twitter Wednesday.

