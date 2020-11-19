Advertisement

1 dead in shooting at Springs bar

Police respond to a deadly shooting at a bar east of downtown Colorado Springs early in the...
Police respond to a deadly shooting at a bar east of downtown Colorado Springs early in the morning of Nov. 19, 2020.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:14 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One man is dead and a second person in custody after a shooting at a Colorado Springs bar overnight.

Police were called to The Peak Tavern off East Platte and Swope around 1:30 Thursday morning on reports of gunshots. Officers found the victim dead at the scene. The suspect was quickly detained, and police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting and if the suspect and victim knew each other.

This is a developing story and we will update the article as we learn more.

