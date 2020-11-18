Advertisement

Vehicles shot at 3 separate locations in Colorado Springs overnight

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 9:40 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Shootings at three separate addresses across Colorado Springs overnight could be linked.

Officers responded to the three scenes -- 3300 block of Fontanero, 1100 block of Chambers and 1200 East Columbia -- between 3:40 and 4 a.m. At each location, callers reported hearing gunshots, and police found several vehicles that had been shot at. No victims were reported.

Police believe the same suspect or suspects could be involved. They are asking any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact the police department at 719-444-7000. Anonymous tips can be left with Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers by calling 719-634-STOP.

