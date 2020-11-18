No injuries after train derails in Florence
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 12:36 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Colo. (KKTV) - Highway 67 was closed in Florence after a train derailed Wednesday morning.
State Patrol said the derailment happened at the junction with Highway 115. No injuries were reported, but a recovery crane from Denver is needed to help move the train.
The crane is expected to arrive Wednesday afternoon. Highway 67 remains open at Highway 115 for now.
