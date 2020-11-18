No injuries after train derails in Florence

FLORENCE, Colo. (KKTV) - Highway 67 was closed in Florence after a train derailed Wednesday morning.

State Patrol said the derailment happened at the junction with Highway 115. No injuries were reported, but a recovery crane from Denver is needed to help move the train.

Update: @ColoradoDOT brought out a loader to help drag train cars individually down the track. This allowed the highway to open pending arrival of the crane pic.twitter.com/IadWfvKBKK — CSP Florence (@CSP_Florence) November 18, 2020

The crane is expected to arrive Wednesday afternoon. Highway 67 remains open at Highway 115 for now.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.