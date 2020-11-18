Advertisement

Texas Walmart uses drones to deliver COVID tests

‘To be the third community in the country to have this is phenomenal’
The free delivery is available for people in single-family homes within a mile and a half of...
The free delivery is available for people in single-family homes within a mile and a half of the Walmart store.(Source: Walmart, Quest, DroneUp)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 3:54 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (CNN) – A Walmart in this COVID-riddled city began delivering coronavirus tests by drone this week.

The free delivery is available for people in single-family homes within a mile and a half of the store.

The kits come with a self-administered nasal swab that patients ship to Quest Diagnostics with a pre-paid shipping envelop.

They’ll then receive the results online.

“To be the third community in the country to have this is phenomenal,” said El Paso Mayor Dee Margo. “It’s a reflection on who we are and our region in the state of Texas and in the nation, so I think it’s a real compliment to us.”

Pilot programs are also operating at Walmarts in Nevada and New York.

The pilot program comes as El Paso suffers from one of the worst coronavirus flare-ups in the United States.

The city issued a stay-at-home order late last month that’s scheduled to run through Dec. 1.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID status dial as of 11/17/20
List of the 15 counties in Colorado that will move to ‘red’ on Friday, most indoor services like indoor dining must be closed
Suspect Adre Baroz, 26, nickname "Psycho," has been named a suspect in connection with the...
Human remains of 3 people found on different Colorado properties; suspect nicknamed ‘Psycho’ wanted in case
Generic graphic
Multiple people arrested, suspected of running a prostitution ring at a Colorado Springs hotel
Gov. Jared Polis during a news conference on Oct. 20, 2020.
Gov. Polis to call special legislative session to discuss economic relief for families, businesses during pandemic
Gov. Jared Polis during a Nov. 17, 2020 news conference.
Colorado governor calls special session for COVID-19 relief

Latest News

D-60 to provide free meals to students
Manhunt underway for suspected killer after remains of 3 people found in Colorado
WATCH: Manhunt underway for suspected killer after remains of 3 people found in Colorado
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about Election Day results in...
Dems nominate Pelosi as speaker again to lead into Biden era
The amount of money missing totaled $10,330 and police say the money was not used for softball...
Pueblo Municipal court to close until 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns
Annika Newland
MISSING: 16-year-old Colorado girl last seen in mid-October