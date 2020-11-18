Advertisement

Pueblo Municipal court to close until 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns

By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 3:37 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Pueblo Municipal Court is closing from Friday through the end of the year.

“You may be able to resolve your case on-line or over the phone,” the City of Pueblo’s website reads. “Please contact the Court to get more information (719) 562-3810.”

Below is a list of changes and new dates for arraignments scheduled through Dec. 31.

All Adult Arraignments and Warrant Returns

All adult mandatory and non-mandatory arraignments dates (first appearances) for all charges are continued to the time originally scheduled on new dates as set forth below (For example: an arraignment currently scheduled for 11/24/20 at 1:30 p.m. will now be 01/05/01 at 1:30 p.m.):

Current Arraignment Date followed by New Arraignment Date

November 24, 2020- January 5, 2021

December 1, 2020- January 12, 2021

December 8, 2020- January 19, 2021

December 15, 2020- January 26, 2021

December 22, 2020- February 2, 2021

December 29, 2020- February 9, 2021

Code Enforcement Cases

Current Arraignment Date followed by New Arraignment Date

November 20, 2020- January 15, 2021

December 4, 2020- January 29, 2021

December 18, 2020- February 12, 2021

All Juvenile Arraignments

All juvenile arraignment dates (first appearances) are continued to the time originally scheduled on new dates as set forth below (For example: an arraignment currently schedule for 11/25/20 at 10:00 a.m. will now be 01/06/21 at 10:00 a.m.):

Current Arraignment Date followed by New Arraignment Date

November 25, 2020- January 6, 2021

December 2, 2020- January 13, 2021

December 9, 2020- January 20, 2021

December 16, 2020- January 27, 2021

December 23, 2020- February 3, 2021

December 30, 2020- February 10, 2021

