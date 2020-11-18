Advertisement

Pfizer says vaccine is 95 percent effective with no safety concerns, is ready to apply for emergency use

The Pfizer vaccine trial has reached its safety milestone and the company is preparing to file...
The Pfizer vaccine trial has reached its safety milestone and the company is preparing to file for emergency use authorization.(CNN Newsource)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:08 AM MST
(KKTV) - Pfizer says their COVID-19 vaccine is ready to be distributed.

A final trial analysis showed the vaccine is even more effective than first reported; according to a CNN report, the vaccine is 95 percent effective with no safety concerns.

Pfizer says it will seek emergency use from the FDA “within days.”

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.

