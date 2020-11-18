Pfizer says vaccine is 95 percent effective with no safety concerns, is ready to apply for emergency use
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:08 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(KKTV) - Pfizer says their COVID-19 vaccine is ready to be distributed.
A final trial analysis showed the vaccine is even more effective than first reported; according to a CNN report, the vaccine is 95 percent effective with no safety concerns.
Pfizer says it will seek emergency use from the FDA “within days.”
This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.
