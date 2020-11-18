Pfizer says vaccine is 95 percent effective with no safety concerns, is ready to apply for emergency use

(KKTV) - Pfizer says their COVID-19 vaccine is ready to be distributed.

A final trial analysis showed the vaccine is even more effective than first reported; according to a CNN report, the vaccine is 95 percent effective with no safety concerns.

Pfizer says it will seek emergency use from the FDA “within days.”

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.

