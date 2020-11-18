Advertisement

Missing Tenn. boy found safe in creek bed under makeshift shelter

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 7:12 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (CNN) - Rescuers have discovered a Tennessee boy in makeshift shelter two days after he went missing.

A rescue team found 9-year-old Jordan Gorman in a creek bed near his home on Tuesday. He went missing on Sunday, leading to an Amber Alert.

The team says he was found in the shelter he had created, using a tarp he found near the creek and hung to a tree.

The team says he was found in the shelter he had created, using a tarp he found near the creek...
The team says he was found in the shelter he had created, using a tarp he found near the creek and hung to a tree.(CNN)

Matthew Reese, a member of the Christian County Rescue Team, was the one to find Jordan.

“As I got close to the tarp and noticed there was a mass in it, naturally the worst was going through my head initially,” Reese said. “Until the tarp moved, and it was the biggest 'holy crap, I got him!”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says he was a little cold and hungry, but otherwise fine. They posted on Facebook that he was found safe and thanked those who were involved in the search.

The sheriff’s office says it’s investigating the circumstances around his disappearance.

INCREDIBLE! 👍🏼 Jordan Gorman has been found safe! Thank you to those who joined us, in person and in spirit, in the...

Posted by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID status dial as of 11/17/20
List of the 15 counties in Colorado that will move to ‘red’ on Friday, most indoor services like indoor dining must be closed
Generic graphic
Multiple people arrested, suspected of running a prostitution ring at a Colorado Springs hotel
Gov. Jared Polis during a news conference on Oct. 20, 2020.
Gov. Polis to call special legislative session to discuss economic relief for families, businesses during pandemic
Generic bodies found graphic.
Human remains of 2 people found on different Colorado properties; tip line created for ongoing investigation
Gov. Jared Polis during a Nov. 17, 2020 news conference.
Colorado governor calls special session for COVID-19 relief

Latest News

11.18.20
Warm and windy day
Bud Light has debuted a three-in-one gaming device called BL6.
Bud Light video game console chills beers
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about Election Day results in...
House Dems nominate Pelosi as speaker to lead into Biden era
Rep.-elect Nancy Mace discusses historic win, gets to work on Capitol Hill during new member...
Rep.-elect Mace gets to work on Capitol Hill, discusses top legislative goals
LIVE: Biden roundtable with frontline workers