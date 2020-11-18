List of the 15 counties in Colorado that will move to ‘red’ on Friday, most indoor services like indoor dining must be closed

DENVER (KKTV) - More than a dozen counties are moving to new restrictions on Friday in Colorado under a new “COVID-19 dial framework” at the state level.

Under the “Level Red” or severe risk of COVID -19, counties are experiencing high levels of transmission, hospitalizations, and positivity rates. Most indoor activities are prohibited or strictly limited, and outdoor activities are encouraged as an alternative. The capacity limits are significant. Indoor dining is closed, but take out, curbside, delivery and to go options are still available.

Both El Paso and Pueblo Counties remained in the “orange” level as of Tuesday, or high risk category. The orange level is a step better than red. Orange is for counties where numbers are going up but not to the point where everything needs to be shut down. The capacity limits are moderate.

The worst level after red is “purple” or extreme risk for COVID-19. This is a new level that was put in place for counties where hospital capacity is at extreme risk of being overrun. At the purple level all businesses must significantly curtail in person functions and people must stay at home except for necessary activities.

CDPHE has notified the following counties that they will move to Level Red on Friday, November 20, 2020:

· Adams

· Arapahoe

· Boulder

· Broomfield

· Clear Creek

· Denver

· Dougla

· Jefferson

· La Plata

· Logan

· Mesa

· Morgan

· Routt

· Summit

· Washington

CDPHE has notified the following counties that they will move to Level Orange on Friday, November 20, 2020:

· Costilla

· Custer

· Lake

· Montezuma

· Pitkin

· San Juan

CDPHE has notified the following counties that they will move to Level Yellow on Friday, November 20, 2020:

· Las Animas

· Gunnison

