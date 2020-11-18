Advertisement

Lamborn tests positive for COVID-19

Photo of Rep. Doug Lamborn courtesy U.S. House<br />Photo of Colorado flag courtesy MGN
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Longtime Congressman Doug Lamborn has COVID-19, his office confirmed Wednesday.

Lamborn, who represents Colorado’s 5th District in the U.S. House of Representatives, is said to be experiencing mild symptoms.

“He has been in contact with the U.S. House attending physician and is following all CDC guidelines and isolating at his home in Colorado Springs. The congressman will continue to work for the district from home and his staff will continue to provide the best of constituent services. He looks forward to resuming his normal schedule soon," his office said in a brief statement.

The 5th Congressional District includes El Paso, Teller, Fremont and Chaffee counties, as well as portions of Park County.

