Deadly crash under investigation in Alamosa County Tuesday night

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was killed in a crash Tuesday night in Alamosa County.

Colorado State Patrol was called to the scene on Highway 160 at Del Viento Drive just after 6 p.m. The area is just west of Alamosa. According to investigators, 41-year-old Dustin Parr of Alamosa was traveling eastbound on Highway 160 when he stopped to make a left turn. While Parr was stopped, 41-year-old Nicholas Sandoval of Alamosa rear-ended Parr’s vehicle, according to Colorado State Patrol. Sondoval died at the scene. Parr was treated and released at the scene.

An underage passenger with Sondoval was taken to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and it isn’t clear if drugs or alcohol were factors.

