Colorado inmate dies after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - An inmate passed away on Tuesday at a Pueblo medical center after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

The Colorado Department of Corrections confirmed the death Tuesday afternoon but cited medical privacy laws for not releasing the 57-year-old man’s name.

The inmate was being held at the Fremont Correctional Facility and was moved to Parkview Medical Center for treatment. It isn’t clear if the inmate had any other underlying health conditions, but the Fremont Correctional Facility has been on Phase III modified operations as of Oct. 6. For frequently asked questions and updates on COVID-19 in the Department of Corrections, click here.

“The CDOC has been conducting regular staff testing over the last several months, in coordination with medical and public health experts,” Public Information Officer for the Colorado Department of Corrections Annie Skinner wrote in a release. “The Department has also been conducting inmate surveillance testing in order to identify and quarantine those who are positive to mitigate the spread of the virus within the facilities. The vast majority of inmates that have tested positive have been asymptomatic or have had very mild symptoms.”

The facility has continued to undergo extensive cleaning multiple times a day and staff and inmates are all required to wear face coverings in the facility at all times.

11 News confirmed Parkview Medical Center hit capacity Monday morning, but has since transferred patients to open beds.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.