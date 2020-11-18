Advertisement

CC Hockey presses pause on Team Activities 2 weeks out from First Game

The Colorado College hockey team has paused all team-related activities, including practice, for 14 days due to a player receiving a positive COVID-19 test result.
By Taylor Kilgore
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 9:30 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado College hockey team has paused all team-related activities, including practice, for 14 days due to a player receiving a positive COVID-19 test result.

This definitely will mess with the Tigers game schedule, they were scheduled to open the season December 1st against Omaha as part of the NCHC pod located in Omaha.

