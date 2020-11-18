Advertisement

Bud Light video game console chills beers

Bud Light has debuted a three-in-one gaming device called BL6.
Bud Light has debuted a three-in-one gaming device called BL6.(Bud Light via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 7:59 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A video game console that chills beer - an obvious sign 2020 is making a turnaround.

Bud Light has debuted a three-in-one gaming device called BL6.

It’s a video game console with two koozies and a projector built in, so you can game wherever you’d like.

It features six games, including Tekken 7, Soulcalibur VI and RBI Baseball 20.

You may need to ask Santa for this one, though.

It seems to be a tough item to find - Shopbeergear.com is currently taking bids in the thousands of dollars.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID status dial as of 11/17/20
List of the 15 counties in Colorado that will move to ‘red’ on Friday, most indoor services like indoor dining must be closed
Generic graphic
Multiple people arrested, suspected of running a prostitution ring at a Colorado Springs hotel
Gov. Jared Polis during a news conference on Oct. 20, 2020.
Gov. Polis to call special legislative session to discuss economic relief for families, businesses during pandemic
Generic bodies found graphic.
Human remains of 2 people found on different Colorado properties; tip line created for ongoing investigation
Gov. Jared Polis during a Nov. 17, 2020 news conference.
Colorado governor calls special session for COVID-19 relief

Latest News

11.18.20
Warm and windy day
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about Election Day results in...
House Dems nominate Pelosi as speaker to lead into Biden era
Rep.-elect Nancy Mace discusses historic win, gets to work on Capitol Hill during new member...
Rep.-elect Mace gets to work on Capitol Hill, discusses top legislative goals
LIVE: Biden roundtable with frontline workers