All NFL teams to enter intensive COVID-19 protocol Saturday

Broncos will be back to virtual meetings starting Saturday.
Denver Broncos linebackers Anthony Chickillo, front, and Derrek Tuszka take part in drills...
Denver Broncos linebackers Anthony Chickillo, front, and Derrek Tuszka take part in drills during NFL football practice at the team's training headquarters on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in Englewood, Colo.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 3:54 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) -The NFL is placing all teams in intensive protocol starting Saturday to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 as the number of cases rises around the country. Use of masks will be mandatory at all times at team facilities, including during practice and in weight rooms.

Meetings must be held either virtually or in the largest indoor space with approval by the league. Meals have to be made available for grab-and-go to avoid players and staff congregating in cafeterias. Time spent in the locker room also has to be limited.

