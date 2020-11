DENVER (KKTV) - Gov. Jared Polis is giving one of his biweekly briefings on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and its impact on Colorado.

Currently, cases are skyrocketing across much of the state, and many counties are seeing case levels unprecedented during this pandemic.

Watch the news conference below:

WATCH: Gov. Jared Polis is giving an update on Colorado's COVID-19 response as cases continue to skyrocket across much of the state and many counties see case levels unprecedented during this pandemic. Posted by KKTV 11 News on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.