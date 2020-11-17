Advertisement

Study: Face masks unlikely to hinder lung function during exercise

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 10:55 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you find it hard to breathe through a face mask during exercise, there’s probably no reason to take it off.

That’s a conclusion from U.S. and Canadian researchers, who published their study on Monday in the journal The Annals of the American Thoracic Society.

The researchers said breathing through a face mask during physical activity can feel harder, but there’s little evidence that masks significantly impact lung function or make any measurable difference for people who are in good health.

They said their conclusion applies pretty much the same to men and women, and to adults of all ages.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Jared Polis during a news conference on Oct. 20, 2020.
State lawmaker tweets ‘hearing from several different sources’ that Colorado governor will call a special session
Crews responded to a gas line fire in Colorado Springs on 11/16/20.
Colorado Springs firefighters respond to ‘natural gas feed’ fire; 1 person injured
Monday's Most Wanted, Nov. 16, 2020
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: Nov. 16
1 killed in fatal crash north of Pueblo
COVID-19 generic
COVID-19 cases skyrocket to more than 5,000 within Pueblo County

Latest News

Convincing new scam involves traffic citations: What to know
Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., right, watches as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice...
Biden filling top White House team with campaign veterans
Election Bureau Director Albert L. Gricoski, left, opens provisional ballots alongside election...
Trump campaign lawsuit over Pennsylvania vote heads to court
Hurricane Iota made landfall with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph. It hit the coast about 30...
Hurricane Iota roars onto Nicaragua as 2nd blow in 2 weeks