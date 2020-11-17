State lawmaker tweets ‘hearing from several different sources’ that Colorado governor will call a special session

DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado’s governor may be calling a special legislative session this week, according to 11 News partner CBS Denver and a tweet from the House Minority Leader.

Rep. Patrick Neville tweeted the following Monday night:

Hearing from several different sources that Polis will be calling a special session. Let me get this straight...Polis says you can’t have thanksgiving but he can call 100 legislators from 100 different families together. #copolitics #coleg — Rep. Patrick Neville (Parler @patrickneville) (@PatrickForCO) November 17, 2020

CBS Denver Reporter Shaun Boyd believes the session will center around COVID relief.

#BREAKING: Multiple sources tell me the Governor will announce a special session tomorrow afternoon. It will take place in the next couple weeks. Plan is to pass COVID relief bills to help individuals and small businesses.@CBSDenver #copolitics — Shaun Boyd (@CBS4Shaun) November 17, 2020

Governor Polis and House and Senate Democratic leadership released a joint statement Monday evening, but it isn’t clear if the statement is tied to the possibility of a special session:

“Legislative leaders and the Governor’s office have been having productive conversations on how we can step up to help provide additional relief to Colorado businesses and hardworking families during these challenging times. Coloradans continue to wait for Congress to act, but we are committed to doing what we can as a state.”

