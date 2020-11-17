Advertisement

State lawmaker tweets ‘hearing from several different sources’ that Colorado governor will call a special session

Gov. Jared Polis during a news conference on Oct. 20, 2020.
Gov. Jared Polis during a news conference on Oct. 20, 2020.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 8:39 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado’s governor may be calling a special legislative session this week, according to 11 News partner CBS Denver and a tweet from the House Minority Leader.

Rep. Patrick Neville tweeted the following Monday night:

CBS Denver Reporter Shaun Boyd believes the session will center around COVID relief.

Governor Polis and House and Senate Democratic leadership released a joint statement Monday evening, but it isn’t clear if the statement is tied to the possibility of a special session:

“Legislative leaders and the Governor’s office have been having productive conversations on how we can step up to help provide additional relief to Colorado businesses and hardworking families during these challenging times. Coloradans continue to wait for Congress to act, but we are committed to doing what we can as a state.”

