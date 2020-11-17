Advertisement

Pueblo Library District closing all buildings but will still offer library services

(Station)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 9:22 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Effective Wednesday, Pueblo City-County Library District is closing all of its buildings to the public.

The move comes as the county experiences a steep spike in cases, resulting in new restrictions and inching closer to a stay-at-home order on the state’s COVID-19 dial. The county is seeing significantly higher rates of infection than El Paso County -- and El Paso County itself has a high infection rate.

“This rollback in library services is not the change we want to make, but we must do this now to help stem community spread of this dangerous virus at a critical time,” said Jon Walker, the library district’s executive director, in a statement Tuesday.

Patrons will not be left without library services. The branches will all offer curbside pickup, online services and mail delivery. Curbside services will also now include the option of checking out books, tablets, internet hotspots, etc.

To browse library materials online, schedule a curbside pickup time, sign up to receive items by mail, or to get a library card, visit pueblolibrary.org.

Library branches will keep their current hours of operation.

