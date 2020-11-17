Advertisement

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office: Suspect on stolen motorcycle caught after doing wheelies in front of deputy

Chance Sage
Chance Sage(Pueblo County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 9:41 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - An alleged motorcycle thief chose the wrong time to show off.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office says suspect Chance Sage started speeding and doing wheelies on Highway 50 Tuesday morning -- right in front of a law enforcement officer.

“Unbeknownst to Sage, driving next to him was Pueblo County Sheriff’s Bureau Chief David Lucero in an unmarked vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

The pair pulled up to a red light at Morris Avenue, the suspect oblivious to who was behind him.

“Lucero noticed how close Sage pulled up to the vehicle in front of him. Chief stopped his vehicle close behind the motorcycle, put his vehicle in park, got out, went up to the motorcycle and instinctively turned off the ignition and pulled out the keys before Sage knew what happened.”

Sage allegedly gave the officer a fake name and was unable to show proof of ownership of the 2019 Suzuki motorcycle. Other deputies showed up to assist Lucero and were able to get Sage’s identity from a fingerprint scanner -- and learn he had three warrants for his arrest and was driving a stolen motorcycle.

“Before deputies could notify him of the warrants, Sage took off running. Deputies chased him on foot and caught him nearby, where he was taken into custody,” the sheriff’s office said.

Sage, 24, faces charges of motor vehicle theft and criminal impersonation, as well as several traffic offenses.

