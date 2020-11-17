Advertisement

Pfizer to test COVID-19 vaccine distribution in 4 states

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 8:22 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pfizer is planning to test distribution of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in four states.

The company chose Rhode Island, Texas, New Mexico and Tennessee due to their differences in size, population diversity and immunization infrastructure.

The experimental vaccine has excited health officials because Pfizer’s preliminary data indicates it’s more than 90% effective.

Distributing it, however, may prove challenging.

The vaccine must be stored at a temperature lower than what standard freezers can produce. It also requires two doses spaced three weeks apart to be effective.

If the vaccine receives the approval of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Pfizer will produce 100 million doses of it for the federal government at a price of $1.95 billion.

The government will also have the option to purchase up to 500 million more doses.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Jared Polis during a news conference on Oct. 20, 2020.
State lawmaker tweets ‘hearing from several different sources’ that Colorado governor will call a special session
Crews responded to a gas line fire in Colorado Springs on 11/16/20.
Colorado Springs firefighters respond to ‘natural gas feed’ fire; 1 person injured
1 killed in fatal crash north of Pueblo
Monday's Most Wanted, Nov. 16, 2020
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: Nov. 16
A search for the missing Buena Vista High School student has been ongoing since the evening of...
Body recovered where teen went missing after his canoe capsized in Clear Creek Reservoir

Latest News

Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., right, watches as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice...
Biden filling top White House team with campaign veterans
Pueblo Library District closing all buildings but will still offer library services
Hurricane Iota makes landfall in Nicaragua and then heads to Honduras and Guatemala. (Source:...
Iota makes landfall in Nicaragua
A sign is lit on the facade of an Amazon fulfillment center, Thursday, March 19, 2020, on...
Amazon opens online pharmacy, shaking up another industry
Davis wrote about her experiences as the daughter of one of the greatest entertainers ever,...
Author Tracey Davis, daughter of Sammy Davis Jr., dies at 59