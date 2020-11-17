Advertisement

Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo hit capacity Monday morning, back to accepting patients Tuesday afternoon

By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:11 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The COVID-19 pandemic continues to take a toll on the State of Colorado, including putting pressure on hospitals.

Gov. Jared Polis announced a new “Status Dial” for county’s on Tuesday, adding a “purple” or extreme-risk category. Click here for the data trends in all 64 counties and what it means. As of Tuesday, there wasn’t a county in the “purple” category but 10 to 15 counties are expected to move to “red” in the coming days.

Gov. Polis also made a statement that Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo hit capacity this week, which included 100 COVID-19 patients. 11 News confirmed with the medical center that they hit capacity on Monday morning, but a spokesperson says they did not have more than 100 COVID patients. Parkview Medical Center then utilized their resources with UCHealth to transfer multiple patients to different locations. As of Tuesday afternoon, the medical center was not at capacity and was still accepting COVID-19 patients.

Parkview Medical Center has been seeing an increase in patients since the pandemic started in April.

