New COVID tool can help assess risk of attending a holiday gathering

ATLANTA (KKTV) - As with everything else in this extraordinary year, Thanksgiving will be a little different due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Record-breaking COVID-19 infections across the country are pushing families to adjust their holiday plans: whether or not to travel, whether to keep celebrations limited to their households. A tool created by Georgia Tech University aims to help people make informed decisions about the risk you face by holding a get-together.

“We created this map in order to help people better assess the risk of attending an event based on where the event was going to be held and how many people were going to be at the event,” said Clio Andris, an assistant professor at Georgia Tech. “... So what the tool does, is it pulls data from The New York Times on the number of cases that are in a county. And also we have the population in the county. And we also have what’s called the ascertainment bias, which multiplies the number of known cases by how we think how many asymptomatic cases there are in the area. And from that, it computes the probability that someone will have the virus at a certain event size, say 10, 50, 100, etc.”

The website has a map displaying every county in the country; users can adjust for event size and then select the county in question to see what the odds are of having at least one person with the virus at the event.

So, for example, in El Paso County, where the two-week incident rate has hit 1,000 per 100,000 people, with a group of 10, you’re looking at a 30 percent chance of someone in the gathering having the virus. Add five more people and that risk rises to 41 percent. Twenty-five people, and there’s a nearly 60 percent chance that someone in the group is sick.

In a place with a lower infection rate, such as Bexar County, Texas where San Antonio is located, those odds decrease to a 7 percent chance of someone having the coronavirus in a group of 10, a 10 percent chance at a gathering of 15, and a 16 percent chance with 25 people together.

In a place with an even higher infection rate than El Paso County, the odds are extremely high that someone at even a small gathering is ill. In Cass County, North Dakota, home of Fargo, there is 50 percent chance of someone having the coronavirus at a gathering of 10 and an 82 percent chance in a gathering of 25.

“This can help you figure out whether to host an event or to visit someone else who is hosting an event. Let’s say that you want to go over to a friend’s house for dessert, or you want to have a small dinner party to celebrate Thanksgiving. Maybe when you have this event, you’ll know what the probability of one of your guests coming might have COVID. Even if they’re coming out of town, or you’re traveling out of town, this map can help with those things," Andris said.

Andris says she turned to the map herself when considering going home for the holidays.

“I have noticed that the cases are rising so much in the rest of the country that I probably won’t be traveling home, and this map helped me make that decision.”

Click here to use the tool yourself.

