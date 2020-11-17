Multiple people arrested, suspected of running a prostitution ring at a Colorado Springs hotel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs announced the arrests of four people tied to a suspected prostitution ring, including a hotel manager.

The arrests were made on Tuesday at the Travelodge by Wyndham Colorado Springs Hotel along Ore Mill Road. The investigation into the alleged prostitution ring started in early September following numerous reports of ongoing criminal activity, violent crimes, human trafficking, and narcotics violations occurring at this establishment. During the investigation, CSPD learned that suspects were using rooms at the hotel to run a prostitution ring.

Multiple search warrants were executed on Tuesday and the following people were arrested:

-Stephanie Milan, 48 years old, manager of Travelodge: arrested for C.R.S 18-3-504 Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude (F3); C.R.S. 18-7-206 Pimping (F3)

-Ronald Rutherford, 52 years old, maintenance staff at Travelodge: arrested for C.R.S 18-3-504 Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude (F3); C.R.S. 18-7-206 Pimping (F3)

-Edward Wayne Monroe, 40 years old, tenant of Travelodge: arrested for C.R.S 18-3-504 Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude (F3); C.R.S. 18-7-206 Pimping (F3)

-Felipe Salazar, 37 years old, tenant of the Travelodge; arrested for felony narcotics charges

During the execution of these search warrants, eight other individuals were arrested for various offenses unrelated to the original investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information that could help in this case to contact Lt. John Koch at 719-444-7506. You can remain anonymous by calling Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

