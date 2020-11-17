Missing El Paso County teen could be heading for Longmont

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County deputies are asking citizens to keep their eyes out for a missing teen, who may be traveling up the Front Range.

Jacob “Jake” Mopps was last seen Monday in the area of Maxwell Street and South Academy in Stratmoor. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says he might be heading to Longmont.

Jake is 15 years old and is described as 6 feet tall and 165 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He’s a white male. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at 719-390-5555.

