Man wanted for questioning tied to a child sex assault in Colorado

DENVER (KKTV) - Police in Denver are asking for help in locating a man for questioning tied to a child sex assault case.

The crime happened on Jan. 31 at about midnight in the 12200 block of E. Albrook Dr. The neighborhood is just to the south of the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge on the northwest side of Denver.

The man wanted for questioning is pictured at the top of this article. According to investigators, he goes by the name of “Tono” and may have been living at the Villages at Gateway Apartments in Denver not far from where the sexual assault happened. Police shared his photo with the public on Monday.

If you have any information on the location of the man wanted for questioning, you’re asked to call 720-913-7867.

