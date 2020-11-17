Advertisement

Kamala Harris’ Colorado sorority sisters celebrate historic election

By Melissa Henry
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 8:35 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Kamala Harris caught the attention of her sorority sisters in Colorado Springs, as she makes history as the first woman and woman of color elected Vice President.

Alpha Kappa Alpha, Harris' sorority, historically is a Black women’s sisterhood. There are five Colorado chapters, three graduate and two undergraduate, with hundreds of local members.

“I would like to see a better future for my kids,” said Colorado Springs chapter member Dawn Thomas. “There’s excitement around the world, and they see that the United States is moving in the right direction.”

Harris being elected is a sign of hope to see more diversity in leadership roles, Thomas added.

“I believe that if our federal government opens more doors and opportunities, we’re going to see some changes in Colorado,” Thomas said. “Colorado is doing well, but there’s room to grow and expand and provide a ‘seat at the table,' so to speak, for all people.”

Thomas also said this is not solely about women and women of color. She expects Kamala Harris will listen to all Americans and be a leader for everyone equally.

