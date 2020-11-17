Advertisement

Dolly Parton helps fund Moderna’s COVID vaccine research

Vaccinations could begin in late December
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 12:21 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Dolly Parton got a shout-out in the announcement of the promising results on Moderna’s experimental coronavirus vaccine.

The Dolly Parton COVID-19 Research Fund is listed in the footnotes of the New England Journal of Medicine’s report on the vaccine’s results.

The country star donated $1 million to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center earlier this year to help fund coronavirus research.

Vanderbilt later took part in Moderna’s vaccine trials.

The vaccine is now the second one with a stunningly high success rate of 90% or above.

Moderna vaccinations could begin in late December.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Jared Polis during a news conference on Oct. 20, 2020.
State lawmaker tweets ‘hearing from several different sources’ that Colorado governor will call a special session
Crews responded to a gas line fire in Colorado Springs on 11/16/20.
Colorado Springs firefighters respond to ‘natural gas feed’ fire; 1 person injured
Monday's Most Wanted, Nov. 16, 2020
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: Nov. 16
1 killed in fatal crash north of Pueblo
COVID-19 generic
COVID-19 cases skyrocket to more than 5,000 within Pueblo County

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Federal...
Controversial Fed nominee Shelton faces razor-thin vote
Election Bureau Director Albert L. Gricoski, left, opens provisional ballots alongside election...
Giuliani shows at Trump camp lawsuit hearing in Pennsylvania
A sign is lit on the facade of an Amazon fulfillment center, Thursday, March 19, 2020, on...
Amazon opens online pharmacy, shaking up another industry
Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., right, watches as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice...
Biden filling top White House team with campaign veterans