Deadly shooting under investigation in Pueblo
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:38 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police were investigating a homicide on Tuesday.
It isn’t clear where the actual shooting happened, but police taped off an area around a vehicle that was involved near 29th and Hart Road. The neighborhood is just south of the Pueblo Mall.
This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated. Last time this article was updated at 4:30 p.m. it wasn’t clear if a suspect or suspects were still at large.
