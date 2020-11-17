Crash involving 3 cars and a pedestrian closes part of Powers Monday night in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were investigating a crash that involved a pedestrian Monday night on the east side of Colorado Springs.

The crash was reported at about 7:37 p.m. along Powers Boulevard near Palmer Park Boulevard and involved three cars along with a pedestrian. Two lanes of southbound Powers Boulevard were closed as police investigated.

The pedestrian had minor injuries and was cited by police for being in the roadway.

