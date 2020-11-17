COVID-19 cases skyrocket to more than 5,000 within Pueblo County

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - COVID-19 cases in Pueblo County continue to rise as health and city officials try to slow the spread of the virus. Right now there are more than 5,000 cases of the virus, an increase of 781 cases since last Thursday. Click here to see the full COVID-19 data from the county.

This update contains daily case totals. Check https://t.co/bumoo31Gwj for COVID-19 data.



❗️781 new positive COVID-19 cases in Pueblo County since Thurs. 11/12/20.



❗️Pueblo County has a total of 5,058 confirmed positive and probable* cases among Pueblo County residents. pic.twitter.com/TjVzLmPdYp — PuebloHealth (@PuebloHealth) November 17, 2020

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment moved Pueblo into a safer-at-home level orange over the weekend. According to CDPHE, with the current numbers of residents testing positive for the virus, hospitalizations, and the amount of cases over the last two-weeks more restrictions could be put into place.

Pueblo reportedly has two-weeks to reduce the number of cases within the county before more a possible stay-at-home order.

Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar tells 11 news the current restrictions in place are there to help slow the spread, but how they pan out is up to the community. “We’re exploring some options between where we are now on the orange level and stay at home that would put more restrictions on some businesses but would allow some of our retail businesses to remain open throughout the holiday season” says Gradisar.

Mayor Gradisar is urging Puebloans to re-think their holiday plans as well and not to get together with anyone outside of your household or be in gatherings of more than ten people.

