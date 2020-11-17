Convincing new scam involves traffic citations: What to know

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A new scam making the rounds in Pueblo County is looking to rope victims in with a convincing ploy.

Several citizens have reported getting a text or email alerting them that they owe money on a traffic ticket. What makes the scheme especially realistic is that it includes an exact location of where the citation occurred. The message then goes on to state that the person has 72 hours to pay or risk consequences, and instructs them to make a payment through an EasyPay center.

The message also provides an option to contest the ticket by clicking on a link to the DMV -- the biggest indicator the message is fake, as the DMV not handle traffic tickets.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office says they will never contact a person via email or text regarding a traffic citation. The office urges anyone who receives this message not to click on any links or give any financial information out. Anyone who thinks they fell for this scam should contact their bank or other financial institution, as well as credit reports, to make sure their identity has not been stolen.

If you received any kind of call or message from someone claiming to be with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office and are unsure of its legitimacy, call 719-583-6250 to verify.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.