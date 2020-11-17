Advertisement

Convincing new scam involves traffic citations: What to know

(KVLY)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:04 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A new scam making the rounds in Pueblo County is looking to rope victims in with a convincing ploy.

Several citizens have reported getting a text or email alerting them that they owe money on a traffic ticket. What makes the scheme especially realistic is that it includes an exact location of where the citation occurred. The message then goes on to state that the person has 72 hours to pay or risk consequences, and instructs them to make a payment through an EasyPay center.

The message also provides an option to contest the ticket by clicking on a link to the DMV -- the biggest indicator the message is fake, as the DMV not handle traffic tickets.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office says they will never contact a person via email or text regarding a traffic citation. The office urges anyone who receives this message not to click on any links or give any financial information out. Anyone who thinks they fell for this scam should contact their bank or other financial institution, as well as credit reports, to make sure their identity has not been stolen.

If you received any kind of call or message from someone claiming to be with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office and are unsure of its legitimacy, call 719-583-6250 to verify.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Jared Polis during a news conference on Oct. 20, 2020.
State lawmaker tweets ‘hearing from several different sources’ that Colorado governor will call a special session
Crews responded to a gas line fire in Colorado Springs on 11/16/20.
Colorado Springs firefighters respond to ‘natural gas feed’ fire; 1 person injured
Monday's Most Wanted, Nov. 16, 2020
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: Nov. 16
1 killed in fatal crash north of Pueblo
COVID-19 generic
COVID-19 cases skyrocket to more than 5,000 within Pueblo County

Latest News

Midday weather 11.17.20
Warming up this week
Chance Sage
Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office: Suspect on stolen motorcycle caught after doing wheelies in front of deputy
Pueblo Library District closing all buildings but will still offer library services
Kamala Harris sorority sisters celebrate
Kamala Harris’ Colorado sorority sisters celebrate historic election